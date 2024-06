videoDetails

INS Shivalik To Participate In Multilateral Maritime Exercise

Sonam | Updated: Jun 30, 2024, 11:32 PM IST

India's multi-role stealth frigate INS Shivalik, deployed in the South China Sea and the North Pacific Ocean, has reached Pearl Harbor in Hawaii to participate in the RIMPAC exercise. RIMPAC is the world's largest naval exercise. INS Shivalik reached Pearl Harbor on Thursday after the completion of the ongoing naval exercise JIMEX-24 between India and Japan.