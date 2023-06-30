NewsVideos
Monsoon becomes a problem, heavy rain alert in these states, many people died in Mumbai

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Due to continuous rains in Mumbai, many people have died in different incidents. It has been raining in many areas in Delhi-NCR since this morning, due to which the temperature has also dropped significantly. Heavy rain alert has been issued in UP for the next 2 days.

