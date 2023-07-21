trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638373
Monsoon creates havoc in India, Three-storey building collapses like a pack of cards

|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 12:53 PM IST
Monsoon 2023 has brought havoc this year. Due to continuous heavy rains in many states of the country, flood like situation has arisen. Due to this, the scene of devastation is being seen from the mountains to the plains. Landslides are taking place at some places and water logging situation has arisen due to heavy rains.
