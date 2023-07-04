trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630530
Monsoon hits vegetable prices, tomato prices face huge surge

|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 01:27 PM IST
Tomato Price Today: Monsoon has not only created flood-like conditions in many areas this year, but its effect has also been seen on vegetables. Due to crop failure due to heavy rains, there was a shortage of tomatoes, due to which the prices of tomatoes have increased drastically. The tomatoes which earlier could be bought for Rs 25 to 30 per kg are now available for Rs 100 per kg.
