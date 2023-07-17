trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636524
Monsoon session of Vidhansabha will start in Maharashtra from today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
The monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly will begin in Maharashtra from today. The opposition did not participate in the CM's traditional tea party before the session. CM Shinde said in front of the media that the opposition is confused. Has given up hope.
