Monuments illuminated in Tricolour across Delhi leave visitors amazed

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
Preparations in Delhi for the Independence Day celebration are in full swing. Ahead of August 15, the prominent monuments in the city were lit up in tricolour on Aug 13. The Illumination of the old, new buildings of Parliament, India Gate and Rashtrapati Bhavan gave a mesmerizing view. While some visitors and locals called the decoration ‘out of the world’ others appreciated the newness of the city. Security has also been beefed up in the city ahead of the grand celebration.

