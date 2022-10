Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel reaches the site

| Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 02:10 PM IST

Soon after the Morbi bridge tragedy that claimed the lives of more than 60 people, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reached the incident site in Morbi on October 30. State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi also accompanied the Gujarat CM. The bridge collapsed on River Machchhu on October 30, and a rescue operation is underway.