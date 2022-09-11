More microbreweries in Delhi, after Delhi's excise department awarded microbrewery licence

Delhi's excise department has recently been awarded a license to open a microbrewery in Saket and it is currently considering four more such applications, the officials said. These are apart from the two operational microbreweries, both in Connaught Place, which are currently geared up to serve beer.

| Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 12:16 AM IST

