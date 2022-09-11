NewsVideos

More microbreweries in Delhi, after Delhi's excise department awarded microbrewery licence

Delhi's excise department has recently been awarded a license to open a microbrewery in Saket and it is currently considering four more such applications, the officials said. These are apart from the two operational microbreweries, both in Connaught Place, which are currently geared up to serve beer.

|Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 12:16 AM IST
Delhi's excise department has recently been awarded a license to open a microbrewery in Saket and it is currently considering four more such applications, the officials said. These are apart from the two operational microbreweries, both in Connaught Place, which are currently geared up to serve beer.

All Videos

The China Files : Who was the Chinese leader who overturned Mao's economic policies?
25:8
The China Files : Who was the Chinese leader who overturned Mao's economic policies?
Deshhit: Who is the face of the opposition in 2024?
28:32
Deshhit: Who is the face of the opposition in 2024?
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 10, 2022
2:58
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 10, 2022
Deshhit Super 30: Controversy over Ponaiya's video with Rahul Gandhi
5:11
Deshhit Super 30: Controversy over Ponaiya's video with Rahul Gandhi
Emerging Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj talks about the 'road map' of development
42:30
Emerging Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj talks about the 'road map' of development

Trending Videos

25:8
The China Files : Who was the Chinese leader who overturned Mao's economic policies?
28:32
Deshhit: Who is the face of the opposition in 2024?
2:58
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 10, 2022
5:11
Deshhit Super 30: Controversy over Ponaiya's video with Rahul Gandhi
42:30
Emerging Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj talks about the 'road map' of development
India,