trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684999
NewsVideos
videoDetails

More than 11 thousand people have died in the war so far

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 08:56 PM IST
It has been 30 days since the Gaza war between Hamas terrorists and the Israeli army. The Israeli Army has taken a step forward to completely eliminate Hamas terrorists. According to the IDF, Gaza has been divided into two parts.so that no terrorist of Hamas can escape, no matter how deep the tunnel he is hiding. The brave team of ZEE NEWS is also the first to bring you news from the battlefield of Gaza every day.
Follow Us

All Videos

World Cup 2023: Former Pakistani Cricketer's Controversial Remark Over Jadeja's DRS | Ind Vs SA
Play Icon2:10
World Cup 2023: Former Pakistani Cricketer's Controversial Remark Over Jadeja's DRS | Ind Vs SA
Ban on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles will continue in Delhi
Play Icon6:40
Ban on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles will continue in Delhi
Nuclear submarine in the Middle East!
Play Icon3:10
Nuclear submarine in the Middle East!
TTK: Congress spokesperson angry at Kejriwal on Delhi pollution!
Play Icon6:5
TTK: Congress spokesperson angry at Kejriwal on Delhi pollution!
TTK: BJP Spokesperson targets AAP on Delhi Pollution
Play Icon5:54
TTK: BJP Spokesperson targets AAP on Delhi Pollution

Trending Videos

World Cup 2023: Former Pakistani Cricketer's Controversial Remark Over Jadeja's DRS | Ind Vs SA
play icon2:10
World Cup 2023: Former Pakistani Cricketer's Controversial Remark Over Jadeja's DRS | Ind Vs SA
Ban on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles will continue in Delhi
play icon6:40
Ban on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles will continue in Delhi
Nuclear submarine in the Middle East!
play icon3:10
Nuclear submarine in the Middle East!
TTK: Congress spokesperson angry at Kejriwal on Delhi pollution!
play icon6:5
TTK: Congress spokesperson angry at Kejriwal on Delhi pollution!
TTK: BJP Spokesperson targets AAP on Delhi Pollution
play icon5:54
TTK: BJP Spokesperson targets AAP on Delhi Pollution
Israel Hamas War,Israel,israel palestine war,Israel war,Israel Hamas,hamas israel,Hamas,Israel news,war in israel,israel at war,Israel Palestine,israel palestine conflict,war israel,Israel Gaza,hamas israel war,hamas attack israel,palestine and israel,Israel Hamas War News Today,israel palestine news,Israel attack,hamas attacks israel,israel latest news,hamas airstrike on israel,israel hamas news,hamas vs israel,Hamas attack,