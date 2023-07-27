trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641063
NewsVideos
videoDetails

More Than 40 Visitors Stuck At Muthyala Dhara Waterfalls In Kerala's Mulugu, Rescue Efforts Currently Underway

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
At least 42 tourists got stuck in the Muthyala Dhara waterfalls in the Mulugu district after the water flow increased on July 26. Rescue operation underway by NDRF.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Asian Games 2023: Indian Football Teams To Compete In The Games After Sports Ministry Relaxes Rules
play icon1:54
Asian Games 2023: Indian Football Teams To Compete In The Games After Sports Ministry Relaxes Rules
PM claims to form the government for the third time, reprimands the opposition
play icon6:53
PM claims to form the government for the third time, reprimands the opposition
I.N.D.I.A alliance plans to protest by wearing black clothes in Parliament
play icon8:14
I.N.D.I.A alliance plans to protest by wearing black clothes in Parliament
Rahul Gandhi Offers Prayers At Sri Viswambhara Temple In Kerala's Malappuram
play icon2:9
Rahul Gandhi Offers Prayers At Sri Viswambhara Temple In Kerala's Malappuram
Gadar-2: Cast And Crew Attend The Premiere Of The Film's Trailer
play icon2:13
Gadar-2: Cast And Crew Attend The Premiere Of The Film's Trailer
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Asian Games 2023: Indian Football Teams To Compete In The Games After Sports Ministry Relaxes Rules
play icon1:54
Asian Games 2023: Indian Football Teams To Compete In The Games After Sports Ministry Relaxes Rules
PM claims to form the government for the third time, reprimands the opposition
play icon6:53
PM claims to form the government for the third time, reprimands the opposition
I.N.D.I.A alliance plans to protest by wearing black clothes in Parliament
play icon8:14
I.N.D.I.A alliance plans to protest by wearing black clothes in Parliament
Rahul Gandhi Offers Prayers At Sri Viswambhara Temple In Kerala's Malappuram
play icon2:9
Rahul Gandhi Offers Prayers At Sri Viswambhara Temple In Kerala's Malappuram
Gadar-2: Cast And Crew Attend The Premiere Of The Film's Trailer
play icon2:13
Gadar-2: Cast And Crew Attend The Premiere Of The Film's Trailer