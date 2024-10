videoDetails

Morning Top 50 News Today: Today's latest news

Sonam | Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 08:58 AM IST

Weather Update: There is little chance of rain in the capital Delhi. Many villages submerged in water due to heavy rains in Siddharthnagar, UP... People forced to remain confined in their homes due to floods... Bad condition in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh due to a few hours of rain... Waterlogging at many places... Municipal Corporation exposed