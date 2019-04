Mortal remains of BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi brought to party office

The mortal remains of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bhima Mandavi were brought to the party's office in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Wednesday. The MLA, his driver and 3 PSOS lost their lives in a Naxal attack in Dantewada on Tuesday. MLA Mandavi was travelling in the last vehicle of the convoy which was hit by IED blast. IED blast was followed by a round of firing by Naxals.