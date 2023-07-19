trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637439
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mortal remains of former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy carried to his native place

|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
Mortal remains of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy being taken to his native place in Kottayam from Thiruvananthapuram on July 19. Oommen Chandy passed away on July 18 in Bengaluru. His mortal remains were earlier taken from Bengaluru to Thiruvananthapuram, where his well-wishers gathered at the party office to pay last respect to the former Kerala CM. Several Congress leaders and leaders from different political spectrums expressed grief over his demise.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Not 'lovin' it: Mcdonald's employees speak up against sexual harassment
play icon1:50
Not 'lovin' it: Mcdonald's employees speak up against sexual harassment
IB eyes on Human Trafficking Gang in relation to Seema Haider
play icon3:2
IB eyes on Human Trafficking Gang in relation to Seema Haider
Seema Haider Breaking: Investigation started on border in Pakistan, Seema traveled by air twice
play icon3:0
Seema Haider Breaking: Investigation started on border in Pakistan, Seema traveled by air twice
PM Modi explains strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
play icon9:25
PM Modi explains strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Seema Haider gets stuck in UP ATS inquiry, could not answer many questions
play icon9:32
Seema Haider gets stuck in UP ATS inquiry, could not answer many questions
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Not 'lovin' it: Mcdonald's employees speak up against sexual harassment
play icon1:50
Not 'lovin' it: Mcdonald's employees speak up against sexual harassment
IB eyes on Human Trafficking Gang in relation to Seema Haider
play icon3:2
IB eyes on Human Trafficking Gang in relation to Seema Haider
Seema Haider Breaking: Investigation started on border in Pakistan, Seema traveled by air twice
play icon3:0
Seema Haider Breaking: Investigation started on border in Pakistan, Seema traveled by air twice
PM Modi explains strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
play icon9:25
PM Modi explains strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Seema Haider gets stuck in UP ATS inquiry, could not answer many questions
play icon9:32
Seema Haider gets stuck in UP ATS inquiry, could not answer many questions