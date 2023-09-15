trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662611
Mortal Remains Of Major Aashish Dhonchak Brought To His Residence In Panipat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Mortal remains of Major Aashish Dhonchak were brought to his residence in Haryana’s Panipat on September 15. 19 Rashtriya Rifles commanding officer Col Manpreet Singh, Major Aashish Dhonchak lost their lives during an encounter in Jammu & Kashmir’s Anantnag on September 13.
