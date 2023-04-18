NewsVideos
Most unique 'Solar Eclipse' came after 100 years, Know what precautions to take

|Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 03:07 PM IST
Along with science, knowledge of astrology is also necessary in the discussion of solar eclipse. It is wrong to mention astrology only in discussion and ignore science. Similarly it is wrong to mention only science in the discussion and ignore astrology. The first solar eclipse of the year is on 20 April 2023 and it will be a hybrid solar eclipse. Such a coincidence happened after 100 years. This day is also Vaishakh Amavasya. According to astrology, this solar eclipse will be a hybrid solar eclipse. That means there will be one solar eclipse but 3 solar eclipses will be seen in a single day. That's why scientists have named this solar eclipse as hybrid solar eclipse.

