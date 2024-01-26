trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714235
Motorcycle Display by Central Armed Police Women Inspires 'Naari Shakti On Republic Day 2024

|Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
A thrilling spectacle unfolds at Kartavya Path during the Republic Day 2024 celebrations as 265 women bikers from Central Armed Police showcase their prowess. The motorcycle display enthralls guests and the audience, exemplifying bravery and valor in a powerful demonstration of 'Naari Shakti.

