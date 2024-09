videoDetails

DNA: New Ramnathswami Temple opens for devotees in Ayodhya

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 01:52 AM IST

Now, let's talk about the Ramnathswami Temple built in Lord Ram's city of Ayodhya. You may know about the Ramnath Swami Temple located in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu. Now, a similar Ramnath Swami Temple has been constructed in Ramsevakpuram, Ayodhya, whose doors have been opened to devotees.