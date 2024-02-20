trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723071
Mountain areas witnesses heavy snowfall in month of February

|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 11:22 AM IST
Snowfall 2024: Snowfall is witnessed in hilly areas in the month of February. On the other hand, Delhi-NCR received light showers last night due to which temperature witnesses a drop once again.

Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar ahead of upcoming elections
Play Icon01:45
Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar ahead of upcoming elections
Mamata Banerjee writes letter to PM Modi over Aadhar Card Deactivation
Play Icon03:44
Mamata Banerjee writes letter to PM Modi over Aadhar Card Deactivation
CPI(M) Leader Brinda Karat On Sandeshkhali Incident: Raises Alarm On Women Harassment In Sandeshkhali, West Bengal
Play Icon01:35
CPI(M) Leader Brinda Karat On Sandeshkhali Incident: Raises Alarm On Women Harassment In Sandeshkhali, West Bengal
After order of Highcourt Suvendu Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali Violence
Play Icon01:35
After order of Highcourt Suvendu Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali Violence
Jai Siya Ram' Slogan Resounds As Uttarakhand Chief Minister And Cabinet Ministers Embark On Ayodhya Journey
Play Icon00:16
Jai Siya Ram' Slogan Resounds As Uttarakhand Chief Minister And Cabinet Ministers Embark On Ayodhya Journey

