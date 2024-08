videoDetails

Movement intensifies on India-Bangladesh border

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 07, 2024, 01:50 AM IST

Amidst the violence in Bangladesh, the stir on the India-Bangladesh border has intensified. BSF DG Daljit Singh has visited and taken stock of the preparations in 24 Parganas. High alert has been issued on the India-Bangladesh border.