MP CM Shivraj Chouhan meets beneficiaries of ‘Mukhya Mantri Ladli Behna Yojana’ in Bhopal

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met beneficiaries of ‘Mukhya Mantri Ladli Behna Yojana’ in Bhopal on June 01. Women would get Rs 1,000 per month under this scheme.

