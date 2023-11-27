trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692604
MP-like incident in Meerut, student urinated on face

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 08:32 AM IST
shameful incident has come from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where bullies kidnapped a student studying in class 12, first beat him brutally and later urinated on his face.
