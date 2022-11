MP: Mangal Kalash Yatra was taken out in Ujjain ahead of Akhil Bharatiya Kalidas Samaroh

| Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 01:00 PM IST

Mangal Kalash Yatra was taken out in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh ahead of Akhil Bharatiya Kalidas Samaroh on November 03. Akhil Bharatiya Kalidas Samaroh is a cultural festival celebrated for seven days every year in Ujjain during winters.