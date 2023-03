videoDetails

MP-MLA court can pronounce verdict in Umesh Pal's kidnapping case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 09:08 AM IST

There is also an allegation of kidnapping and murder of Umesh Pal, the main witness of Raju Pal's murder. In the case of kidnapping Umesh Pal, the MP-MLA court can sentence Atiq Ahmed. The Bar Association has also requested that the verdict in this matter be pronounced today itself.