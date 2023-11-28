trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692970
NewsVideos
videoDetails

MP News: Congress accused of opening post ballot before counting of votes

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
Allegation of opening post ballot before counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh. Congress has shared a video, in which some employees are seen with postal ballot papers.
Follow Us

All Videos

100 big news this morning
Play Icon13:15
100 big news this morning
PM Modi's big statement on tunnel accident
Play Icon2:44
PM Modi's big statement on tunnel accident
How to pacify Manglik Dosh with Acharya Shiromani Sachin?
Play Icon2:41
How to pacify Manglik Dosh with Acharya Shiromani Sachin?
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon4:55
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Masterstroke' of government before 2024 Elections?
Play Icon36:23
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Masterstroke' of government before 2024 Elections?

Trending Videos

100 big news this morning
play icon13:15
100 big news this morning
PM Modi's big statement on tunnel accident
play icon2:44
PM Modi's big statement on tunnel accident
How to pacify Manglik Dosh with Acharya Shiromani Sachin?
play icon2:41
How to pacify Manglik Dosh with Acharya Shiromani Sachin?
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon4:55
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Masterstroke' of government before 2024 Elections?
play icon36:23
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Masterstroke' of government before 2024 Elections?
mp post ballet,Kamal Nath,Congress,mp election 2023,MP election,mp election news,mp elections 2023,Madhya Pradesh Election,Rajasthan Election 2023,election 2023,Assembly elections 2023,Rajasthan Election,MP Assembly Election,election,elections 2023,Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023,mp election 2023 opinion poll,mp election 2023 date,election news,mp election opinion poll,Chhattisgarh Election 2023,MP News,Breaking News,