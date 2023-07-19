trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637594
MP Police Force And UMC Officials Undertake Demolition Effort At The Accused's Home In Ujjain

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
A police team with Ujjain Municipal Corporation officials conducted a demolition drive at the residence of three accused including two juveniles in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on July 19.
