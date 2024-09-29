Advertisement
Vikramaditya Singh surrounded by name plate controversy in Himachal Pradesh!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 29, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
On the lines of UP, the controversy over writing the names of restaurant owners in Himachal Pradesh also does not seem to end. Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who said that nameplates are necessary, was summoned by the party high command to Delhi. Where Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal taught him the party's policies. But even after that, he made it clear that along with the party line, development of Himachal is also important. He informed the high command about this.

