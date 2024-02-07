trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718564
MP Police took major action in Harda blast

|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 07:18 AM IST
Many People have died so far in the blast that took place in an illegal firecracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh. CM Mohan Yadav has ordered an investigation after the high level meeting. At the same time, the police have arrested two accused in this blast.

