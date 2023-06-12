NewsVideos
MP: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra performs Narmada pooja at Gwarighat in Jabalpur

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Gwarighat to perform Narmada pooja in Jabalpur on June 12. She was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath. Priyanka Gandhi will be addressing a rally in Jabalpur today. Notably, Madhya Pradesh will go to polls in November this year.

