MP School teacher suspended for attending Bharat Jodo Yatra

|Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 02:16 PM IST
A government school teacher has been suspended for attending the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani district, an official said on Saturday.

