NewsVideos
videoDetails

MP: Thousands participate in ‘Bhasma Aarti’ at Mahakaleshwar Temple on first Monday of ‘Sawan’

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Devotees thronged the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district on July 10, the first Monday of the holy ‘Sawan’. On the occasion of the first Monday of the holy month, thousands of devotees participated in the ‘Bhasma Aarti’ held in the Baba Mahakal temple and worshipped lord Shiva. 'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning.

All Videos

WB Panchayat Polls: Voters queued up outside polling booth at Tikiapara Primary High School
1:10
WB Panchayat Polls: Voters queued up outside polling booth at Tikiapara Primary High School
Heavy damage due to incessant rains in Manali, 4-storey hotel washed away in floods
9:23
Heavy damage due to incessant rains in Manali, 4-storey hotel washed away in floods
Delhi Schools shut amid heavy rain due to monsoon
7:19
Delhi Schools shut amid heavy rain due to monsoon
Big conspiracy of terrorists in Bihar, can come in disguise of Kavads
0:32
Big conspiracy of terrorists in Bihar, can come in disguise of Kavads
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh makes big remark on Bengal Panchayat Election Violence
1:9
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh makes big remark on Bengal Panchayat Election Violence

Trending Videos

1:10
WB Panchayat Polls: Voters queued up outside polling booth at Tikiapara Primary High School
9:23
Heavy damage due to incessant rains in Manali, 4-storey hotel washed away in floods
7:19
Delhi Schools shut amid heavy rain due to monsoon
0:32
Big conspiracy of terrorists in Bihar, can come in disguise of Kavads
1:9
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh makes big remark on Bengal Panchayat Election Violence