NewsVideos
videoDetails

MP: Toddler who fell into borewell in Sehore dies of suffocation

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
The 2.5-year-old girl who fell into the 300 feet deep borewell on June 06 in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district was rescued on June 08. According to the doctors, the girl who was rescued was reported to be dead due to suffocation on June 08. “FIR registered against the owner of the farmland and the person responsible for the borewell, further investigation is underway,” Sehore Superintendent of Police, Mayak Awasthi said. “Despite all our attempts, we could not save the girl. Postmortem by a team of two doctors reveals that the body is in a decomposed state, further details awaited,” Chief Executive Officer of Zila Panchayat Sehore Mayank Awasthi told to media. “The cause of death is due to suffocation,” the doctor said.

All Videos

Mira Road murder: “32-years woman’s body boiled, not fed to dogs,” says DCP
2:56
Mira Road murder: “32-years woman’s body boiled, not fed to dogs,” says DCP
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi lashes out at BJP over Love Jihad
0:51
 AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi lashes out at BJP over Love Jihad
OBC Aayog Chief Hansraj Ahir makes big claim, 'Mass conversion in Bengal'
1:47
OBC Aayog Chief Hansraj Ahir makes big claim, 'Mass conversion in Bengal'
BJP Calls Meeting Of CMs, Deputy CMs On June 11, ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
2:38
BJP Calls Meeting Of CMs, Deputy CMs On June 11, ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
BJP MPs writes letter over Rahul Gandhi's love shop statement
9:42
BJP MPs writes letter over Rahul Gandhi's love shop statement

Trending Videos

2:56
Mira Road murder: “32-years woman’s body boiled, not fed to dogs,” says DCP
0:51
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi lashes out at BJP over Love Jihad
1:47
OBC Aayog Chief Hansraj Ahir makes big claim, 'Mass conversion in Bengal'
2:38
BJP Calls Meeting Of CMs, Deputy CMs On June 11, ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
9:42
BJP MPs writes letter over Rahul Gandhi's love shop statement