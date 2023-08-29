trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655054
MP's crown will adorn Scindia's head, tickets will be cut for 50% of MLAs

Aug 29, 2023
Big news related to the politics of Madhya Pradesh is coming out….BJP has prepared mega plan for Madhya Pradesh Fatah this time….This time BJP is going to implement Gujarat formula in Madhya Pradesh..that means only Only the winning candidates will get the ticket... be it Lok Sabha or Vidhansabha...
