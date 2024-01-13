trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709350
Muizzu attitude has changed as soon as he returned from China

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 11:59 PM IST
Boycott Maldives: Maldives President Muizzu's attitude has changed as soon as he returned from China. Muizzu has said that even though we are small, no one has the license to threaten them. While speaking on India, Maldivian President Muizzu was on a 5-day visit to China, but as soon as he returned home, he started attacking at India. He said that the Indian Ocean is not the property of any particular country.

