trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655841
NewsVideos
videoDetails

“Mujhe Modi ji bahut achche lage,” School children rejoice after meeting PM Modi at 7LKM

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
School children were seen rejoicing after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7 LKM on Raksha Bandhan. “We felt so good after meeting PM Modi. He is so down to earth, he made our Raksha Bandhan special,” said children after tying rakhi to PM Modi.
Follow Us

All Videos

“Forget about girl, I can even become a dinosaur if the script is good…,” says Ayushman Khurana
play icon5:3
“Forget about girl, I can even become a dinosaur if the script is good…,” says Ayushman Khurana
Heartwarming pictures of PM Modi celebrating Raksha Bandhan with children at 7LKM
play icon1:35
Heartwarming pictures of PM Modi celebrating Raksha Bandhan with children at 7LKM
Watch: ‘Super Blue Moon’ witnessed in parts of India
play icon2:23
Watch: ‘Super Blue Moon’ witnessed in parts of India
Tourists relish the sight of super blue moon in front of the Taj Mahal
play icon2:29
Tourists relish the sight of super blue moon in front of the Taj Mahal
Protest in PoK against Pakistan!
play icon0:43
Protest in PoK against Pakistan!

Trending Videos

“Forget about girl, I can even become a dinosaur if the script is good…,” says Ayushman Khurana
play icon5:3
“Forget about girl, I can even become a dinosaur if the script is good…,” says Ayushman Khurana
Heartwarming pictures of PM Modi celebrating Raksha Bandhan with children at 7LKM
play icon1:35
Heartwarming pictures of PM Modi celebrating Raksha Bandhan with children at 7LKM
Watch: ‘Super Blue Moon’ witnessed in parts of India
play icon2:23
Watch: ‘Super Blue Moon’ witnessed in parts of India
Tourists relish the sight of super blue moon in front of the Taj Mahal
play icon2:29
Tourists relish the sight of super blue moon in front of the Taj Mahal
Protest in PoK against Pakistan!
play icon0:43
Protest in PoK against Pakistan!