Mukesh Sahni may join NDA

Sonam|Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 05:50 PM IST
Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) national president Mukesh Sahni will meet BJP president JP Nadda in Delhi. News is coming out that his party will contest the Lok Sabha elections with NDA. In Bihar, Mukesh Sahni's party VIP can be given one seat.

