Mukhtar Ansari Death News: 'Mukhtar Saheb had made serious allegations against administration',says Owaisi

|Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 09:20 AM IST
Mukhtar Ansari Death News: Mukhtar Ansari, lodged in Banda jail, has died. Excavation of Mukhtar Ansari's grave has started. It is being told that excavation has started in Kalibagh cemetery. UP Police is on alert after Mukhtar's death. At the same time, politics has also started on the death of this Mukhtar. Now Asaduddin Owaisi's reaction has come to light on the death of Mukhtar Ansari. Watch what Owaisi said?

'Serious allegations made by Mukhtar's family on his death...'says Mayawati on Mukhtar's Death
'Serious allegations made by Mukhtar's family on his death...'says Mayawati on Mukhtar's Death
Mukhtar Ansari Death News Update: Abbas Ansari will file petition in Allahabad High Court
Mukhtar Ansari Death News Update: Abbas Ansari will file petition in Allahabad High Court
Mukhtar Ansari Postmortem Update: Magistrate and SP reaches Medical College
Mukhtar Ansari Postmortem Update: Magistrate and SP reaches Medical College
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 29th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 29th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites: Watch Exclusive Report on Mukhtar's Crime History
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites: Watch Exclusive Report on Mukhtar's Crime History

