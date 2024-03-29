Advertisement
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites: 'Mukhtar was roaming in open jeep during Mau riots',says Ex DSP

|Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
Mukhtar Ansari Death News: Mafia Mukhtar Ansari died last night. His son Omar Ansari claimed that Mukhtar Ansari was being poisoned. The doctor says that Mukhtar died of a heart attack. Mukhtar Ansari post mortem is going on. He will be buried in Kalibagh cemetery. Meanwhile, former DSP Shailendra Singh has made a big disclosure.

