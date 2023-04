videoDetails

Mukhtar Ansari's brother Afzal Ansari sentenced to 4 years, fined 1 lakh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 04:42 PM IST

In the gangster case, the MP-MLA court of Ghazipur convicted BSP MP Afzal Ansari and sentenced him to 4 years. Earlier, his brother Mukhtar Ansari was sentenced to 10 years.