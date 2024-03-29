Advertisement
Mukhtar Ansari's Post-mortem underway in Banda by panel of five doctors

Mar 29, 2024
Mukhtar Ansari Death News: Post mortem of Mukhtar Ansari is currently taking place in Banda by panel of five doctors. After that Mukhtar will be buried in Kalibagh cemetery. Police force was deployed in the cemetery located in Kalibagh. Along with the police force, LIU was also deployed in plain clothes. Police will keep an eye on those attending the funeral. There is a possibility of many henchmen attending the funeral.

