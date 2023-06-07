NewsVideos
Mumbai: 18-year-old girl student's body found in Women’s Hostel

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 08:10 AM IST
The body of an 18-year-old girl was found at a girls' hostel in the Churchgate area in Mumbai. Her room was locked from the outside and she was found dead inside with a ‘dupatta’ around her neck. “On the fourth floor of a Women’s Hostel located on Marine Drive behind Charni Road station, the body of an 18-year-old girl was found in her room. Police reached the spot, registered FIR and an investigation is underway,” Praveen Munde, DCP, Mumbai.

