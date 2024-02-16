trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722044
Mumbai Fire In the Borivali Parking Lot: Over 18 Vehicles Damaged

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 06:05 PM IST
A fire erupted in the parking lot of Mumbai's Borivali area, engulfing more than 18 vehicles. Upon receiving information, three fire tenders rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames. The cause of the fire remains unclear, with 25 to 26 vehicles reportedly affected, according to the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

