Mumbai High Court files petition against Maratha Reservation

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 06:54 PM IST
The fight over Maratha reservation movement has intensified in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, petition filed in Mumbai High Court against Maratha reservation movement Has been done. Know the whole matter in detail in this report.
