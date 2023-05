videoDetails

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans to play against each other today, RR beats KKR by 9 wickets

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 08:56 AM IST

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans: The 57th match of Indian Premier League 2023 will be played today (May 12) between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. Earlier in yesterday's match, RR defeated KKR by 9 wickets.