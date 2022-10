Mumbai: Janhvi Kapoor gives OOTD ‘inspo’ in all-white for plane ride

| Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 01:00 PM IST

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor was snapped at Mumbai airport. The beauty donned casual airport clothes. She was seen in an all-white comfy outfit. With minimal make-up on her face, Janhvi was as stunning as usual.