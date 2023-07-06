trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631645
Mumbai: Several vehicles trapped as large portion of road caves in at Chunabhatti

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
A major accident took place on Wednesday in Mayanagari Mumbai, which is facing the problem of heavy rains and waterlogging. Here a large part of the road suddenly caved in. Due to this, many two-wheelers and cars got stuck in the huge pit made on the road. So far there is no news of anyone getting injured in this accident. BMC and Fire Brigade have started the rescue operation. Nearby buildings have been evacuated as a precaution.
