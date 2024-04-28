Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mumbai SIT Detains Actor Sahil Khan in Mahadev app case

|Updated: Apr 28, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Mahadev Betting App Case: Actor Sahil Khan, who has worked in Bollywood films like Style and 36 China Town, has been arrested by Mumbai Police on Sunday from Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh. Sahil Khan's name has come up in the Mahadev Satta App case. This morning itself the police team has left from Raipur to Mumbai. Sahil Khan was hiding in Jagdalpur to avoid arrest.

All Videos

Pakistan Terrsorist Masood Azhar Launch Online Service Ask Me Anything on Social Media
Play Icon03:10
Pakistan Terrsorist Masood Azhar Launch Online Service Ask Me Anything on Social Media
Will Priyanka Gandhi contest Lok Sabha Elections from Rae Bareli?
Play Icon04:29
Will Priyanka Gandhi contest Lok Sabha Elections from Rae Bareli?
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned
Play Icon07:04
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: AAP Leader Om Prakash Khajuria's Shop Fired
Play Icon02:04
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: AAP Leader Om Prakash Khajuria's Shop Fired
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Decision on Amethi, Raebareli seat in 1 to 2 days', says KC Venugopal
Play Icon04:02
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Decision on Amethi, Raebareli seat in 1 to 2 days', says KC Venugopal

Trending Videos

Pakistan Terrsorist Masood Azhar Launch Online Service Ask Me Anything on Social Media
play icon3:10
Pakistan Terrsorist Masood Azhar Launch Online Service Ask Me Anything on Social Media
Will Priyanka Gandhi contest Lok Sabha Elections from Rae Bareli?
play icon4:29
Will Priyanka Gandhi contest Lok Sabha Elections from Rae Bareli?
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned
play icon7:4
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: AAP Leader Om Prakash Khajuria's Shop Fired
play icon2:4
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: AAP Leader Om Prakash Khajuria's Shop Fired
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Decision on Amethi, Raebareli seat in 1 to 2 days', says KC Venugopal
play icon4:2
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Decision on Amethi, Raebareli seat in 1 to 2 days', says KC Venugopal