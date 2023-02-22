NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mumbai: Vlogger pays food bill with coins at Taj Hotel

|Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
A Mumbai-based content creator went in a different direction, opting to settle the tab at a swanky eatery with a handful of coins.

All Videos

Baba Dhirendra Shastri gives clarification on brother's hooliganism
1:14
Baba Dhirendra Shastri gives clarification on brother's hooliganism
Shahrukh Khan's Film Pathaan Creates History, Box Office Collection Crosses 1000 Crores Mark
2:56
Shahrukh Khan's Film Pathaan Creates History, Box Office Collection Crosses 1000 Crores Mark
T20 Women World Cup: India to Play against Australia in Semi Final Match tomorrow
3:59
T20 Women World Cup: India to Play against Australia in Semi Final Match tomorrow
Delhi MCD Gets Mayor and Deputy Mayor, Shelly Oberoi Wins With 150 Seats
4:56
Delhi MCD Gets Mayor and Deputy Mayor, Shelly Oberoi Wins With 150 Seats
UP Budget 2023: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav attacks Yogi Government
3:2
UP Budget 2023: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav attacks Yogi Government

Trending Videos

1:14
Baba Dhirendra Shastri gives clarification on brother's hooliganism
2:56
Shahrukh Khan's Film Pathaan Creates History, Box Office Collection Crosses 1000 Crores Mark
3:59
T20 Women World Cup: India to Play against Australia in Semi Final Match tomorrow
4:56
Delhi MCD Gets Mayor and Deputy Mayor, Shelly Oberoi Wins With 150 Seats
3:2
UP Budget 2023: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav attacks Yogi Government