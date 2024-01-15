trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709861
Mumbai's Cylinder Blast causes Massive fire in Sai Baba School

Jan 15, 2024
There is news of a terrible fire in Sai Baba BMC School located in Parel, Mumbai. The school caught fire due to a cylinder blast. At present there is no news of any casualty in this incident.

