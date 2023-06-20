NewsVideos
Muslim community whole-heartedly participates in Jagannath Rath Yatra in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
In a beautiful show of communal harmony, people of the Muslim community welcomed and participated in the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on June 20.

