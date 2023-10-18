trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677031
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Muslim countries in action as Biden reaches Israel!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 05:28 PM IST
Joe Biden In Israel: US President Joe Biden has reached Tel Aviv, Israel amid the war with Hamas. Biden said that Hamas has committed more heinous crimes than ISIS and said that America is with Israel. It is being said that Modi-Biden are together in the Israel-Hamas war. Amid the Israel-Hamas war, Iran has demanded from the OIC, an organization of Muslim countries, to impose an oil embargo on Israel.
Follow Us

All Videos

Indian Navy Personnel Extended Warm Greeting To Indian Men’s Relay Team Runners
play icon1:37
Indian Navy Personnel Extended Warm Greeting To Indian Men’s Relay Team Runners
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash With Abbas' Forces In West Asia Following The Gaza Hospital Strike
play icon2:30
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash With Abbas' Forces In West Asia Following The Gaza Hospital Strike
US President Joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel
play icon12:3
US President Joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel
Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) Recorded '301', Placing It In
play icon2:4
Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) Recorded '301', Placing It In "Very Poor" Category
play icon1:53
"Other Team, Not You" Joe Biden Absolves Israel Of Responsibility For Explosion At Gaza Hospital

Trending Videos

Indian Navy Personnel Extended Warm Greeting To Indian Men’s Relay Team Runners
play icon1:37
Indian Navy Personnel Extended Warm Greeting To Indian Men’s Relay Team Runners
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash With Abbas' Forces In West Asia Following The Gaza Hospital Strike
play icon2:30
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash With Abbas' Forces In West Asia Following The Gaza Hospital Strike
US President Joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel
play icon12:3
US President Joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel
Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) Recorded '301', Placing It In
play icon2:4
Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) Recorded '301', Placing It In "Very Poor" Category
play icon1:53
"Other Team, Not You" Joe Biden Absolves Israel Of Responsibility For Explosion At Gaza Hospital
Biden Israel Visit,biden jordan cancels,biden in tel aviv,joe biden live from israel,biden live today,biden arives israel,us presiden joe biden,biden israel,biden visits israel,joe biden israel visit,biden visit to israel,israel viral video joe biden,Israel visit,president biden israel vsit,joe biden in israel,israel palestine conflict,Israel attack,Israel Hamas War,biden modi,oic muslim countries,oic muslim countries on israel,muslims on israel,Iran,